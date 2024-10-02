Cork syndicate wins over €250,000 in the Euromillions

THREE groups of winners collected their substantial prizes from the National Lottery HQ.

Among them was a family syndicate of four from Dublin, who were presented with a cheque for €1,000,000, which they won in the Lotto Jackpot Draw on Saturday, September 28th.

Also claiming a significant prize was a syndicate from Cork, who took home €262,554 after winning in the EuroMillions on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The group, consisting of four friends who have been playing together for two and a half years and will each receive €65,638.

The head of the Cork syndicate shared how close they came to missing out on the prize.

'Myself and another syndicate member were debating who would buy the ticket for that night’s EuroMillions draw. I convinced him I would, as I wanted to grab a chocolate bar for my evening treat. If I’d let him buy it, we’d have missed out on €65,000 each!'

Rounding out the day of winners was a player from Kildare, who collected a cheque for €82,584.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.