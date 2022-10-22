Cork GAA legend Valerie Mulcahy: 'I've learned not to conform for the sake of it'

CORK sporting legend Valerie Mulcahy has opened up about what it was like becoming the GAA's first openly gay sportswoman in an interview for television programme The Meaning of Life.

Speaking candidly about becoming the GAA’s first openly gay sportswoman, Valerie reveals that she initially struggled to find the courage to embrace her sexuality.

'I didn’t want to go into gay clubs, because I didn't want to be recognised,' she said. 'But I was there one night, and someone came up to me and I denied that I was Valerie Mulcahy, which is very sad. I wasn’t comfortable in myself and that took quite a bit of time.'

The interview, with Joe Duffy, airs this Sunday and will feature Valerie's reflections on her childhood, her incredible sporting achievements and how they have given meaning and a sense of purpose to her life.

One of the greatest Gaelic footballers of all time, she is a winner of ten All-Ireland titles, nine Ladies' National Football League titles and six All Star medals.

Valerie was a huge advocate for the Marriage Equality referendum, but says that her religion made it difficult to come to terms with who she was.

'I don’t think we are well received in the institution that is the Catholic Church,' she said.

'I think that did have an impact, whether it’s subliminally or explicitly said that you’re not accepted and you shouldn’t be who you are - maybe even denying that it exists, or that you can do conversion therapy - it’s not very conducive to being comfortable in yourself, or wanting to be a part of that.'

'I think I’ve learned not to conform for the sake of it, and I don’t really pay much heed to people who don’t know what we’ve gone through. I have good values, which don’t need to be told to me. I’m not worried about the Catholic Church, I feel like, if I live my life that I feel is good and keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll be ok.'

The GAA star speaks honestly about finding love again following the breakup of her own marriage, before discussing her efforts to champion diversity inclusion as a teacher.

She also shares her gratitude for the loving support of her parents and the influence of the legendary Cork Ladies Football Coach, the late Éamonn Ryan, on her and her teammates.

'He was a wise man, a bit of everything. A great coach, a great people person, a great motivator, very philosophical.'

The season finale of The Meaning of Life airs this Sunday, 23rd October