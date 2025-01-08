Cork County Council Severe Weather Update – Wednesday 5.00pm

The Cork County Local Coordination Group convened this afternoon ahead of a Met Éireann Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warning which comes into effect this evening.

The group is made up of senior representatives from Cork County Council, An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Defence Forces, ESB Networks and Uisce Éireann.

Extremely cold conditions are forecast overnight with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow leading to hazardous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot.

The Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warning will be in place from 6.00pm tonight until 11.00am tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow warning is also in effect until 12.00 noon on Friday the 10th of January.

The Coordination Group is urging all road users to take extreme care if they must travel over the coming days and to check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

The agencies have been liaising and working together throughout the extended cold snap.

The Group is collaborating on the deployment of resources, planning and organising support interventions, and identifying priority tasks.

The work of the many voluntary emergency service providers across the length and breadth of the county is recognised in particular.

These voluntary agencies – and their volunteer membership - have been doing phenomenal work in assisting communities in coping with the severe weather conditions.

Conditions remain extremely challenging on many routes in north-west and north Cork where lying snow continues to be an issue.

Council crews are continuing to treat priority routes, however, due to the low temperatures, widespread icy patches can be expected even on treated roads.

The ongoing low temperatures means there is a higher risk of slips, trips and falls on icy footpaths and steps.

Older people should not venture outdoors in severe weather if possible.

It is important that people continue to consider all options and pathways available to them before attending the emergency department, which are always available to treat seriously ill patients - with the sickest patients seen first.

People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

If you need care, visit your pharmacy, GP or family doctor, GP Out of Hours, or if it is safe for you to travel, the injury unit in Mallow for non-serious injuries.

ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie.

Uisce Éireann Customers can check their website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via its 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. People are advised to conserve water, and visit https://www.water.ie for advice

Cork County Council’s Emergency Line remains open on 021 4800048 to report any issues.

Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.