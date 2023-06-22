Cork agricultural shows to receive €139,000 in Government supports

Agricultural shows in West Cork are to receive a major financial boost after the Government announced €139,000 in funding supports on Thursday.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced more than €1m in funding to support 122 Agricultural Shows right across the country. Some 16 shows in Cork, will receive funding totalling €138,985.

Shows to receive funding include Ballygarvan (€8,525, Ballyvourney/Coolea (€6,700), Bandon (€9,995), Bantry (€9,995), Barryroe (€8,525), Belgooly (€8,525), Carbery (€9,205), Charleville (€10,700), Clonakilty (€9,205), Cork Summer Show (€11,400), Dunmanway (€8,525), Inniscarra (€5,880), Leap (€5,880), Midleton (€8,525), National Dairy Show (€10,700), and Schull (€6,700),

'I appreciate that without the effort of the local show committees, volunteers and local organisations, these shows would not be able to operate,' the Minister said.

'This in itself is a testament to the great sense of community which remains a key feature of country life.

'This increased funding which I am announcing under ‘Our Rural Future’ will help to cover some of the operational costs associated with running these shows – costs which have increased in line with inflation.

'I’m delighted to once again work with the Irish Shows Association and I look forward visiting as many Shows as I can this summer.'

The Agricultural Shows support programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of ‘Our Rural Future’. record single investment in our Agricultural Shows represents a 40% increase on last year’s allocation.

Raymond Brady, President of the Irish Shows Association said: 'This support will help our shows to grow and continue to host these vital, informative and enjoyable rural events, run by an incredible group of volunteers who want to contribute to ‘our rural future’.'