Contract signed for €2m road realignment project in Skibbereen

Work is due to begin in May on the Oldcourt Road realignment project near Skibbereen, as contracts were signed this week between Cork County Council and the contractor McGinty & O’Shea.

The €2m scheme aims to significantly improve safety and connectivity for road users, residents and local businesses in the area, along the coastal road that links Skibbereen to Baltimore.

Funded under the ‘Specific Improvement Grants’, the works will see 700-metres of the road realigned and widened.

Mayor Joe Carroll said that the investment was not only significant as a safety project, but also for access for the communities of Sherkin and Oileann Chléire to the town.

Construction onsite is to begin in May, with the project expected to be completed in October 2025.