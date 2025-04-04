Construction of Kinsale’s new toilets to start in May

CONSTRUCTION of much-needed new public toilets in Kinsale, which will include baby changing facilities, will begin in May according to Council officials.

The issue was raised at this week’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District where Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) sought an update on the progress of plans to build the new toilets at the Town Plots site.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne told councillors there had been no further update since the last meeting and that the works are still on schedule to commence in May, with contractors having been procured.

He previously stated that they had been engaging with an archaeological team on some conservation issues which had needed to be teased out.

However, it remains unclear if the new toilets will be up and running ahead of the busy summer season and at a previous meeting councillors expressed their worry that the lack of public toilets could deter bus tours from visiting the town.

There are currently two temporary toilets at the same location but they are unable to cater for the number of people wanting to use the facility.

Following public consultations last year, Council officials revised their originals plans and are now including three unisex toilets as well as one disabled toilet, which is to include baby changing facilities.

Councillors agreed to back the plans provided that the toilets would be in place for this summer and that they would include baby changing facilities.