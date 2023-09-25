Concerns expressed over monies of residents at nursing homes

A HEALTH Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report into nursing homes operated by Aperee Living in both Belgooly and Bantry has raised concerns about the protection of residents’ finances and overall management of the centres.

Aperee Living, which operates the 68-bed facility in Belgooly, recently announced that the facility will close within months, following a review of its long-term viability.

Following an unannounced inspection on May 17th, Hiqa inspectors said some residents were not content with meals, staffing levels, and their rights. The inspectors said the home was non-compliant when it came to fire precautions and staffing levels.

They had ‘serious concerns’ around the overall management of residents’ finances and the management of pension arrangements in the centre, which were not in line with residents’ rights and protections and increased the risk of ‘possible financial abuse of residents’.

Aperee Living Belgooly Ltd managed a residents’ client account, to hold money belonging to residents which should only be used for the purpose of maintaining residents’ monies, paying the residents’ bills, and the residents’ own personal spending.

‘A review of bank statements for a residents’ “client” account showed that a large sum of money was transferred out of this account to another company account in February 2023,’ the report said. ‘This meant that the amount retained in the account since February 2023 was significantly less than the amount of the residents’ funds that should be in the residents’ account.’

The report said the findings raise ‘serious concerns’ that Aperee Living Belgooly Ltd are not appropriately managing money owned by residents there and may be using it for purposes other than for the residents it belongs to.

It also said that people who are not employees of Aperee Living have been allowed direct the movement of monies from this account.

Aperee Living told Hiqa that residents’ funds will not be used for any purpose other than the residents’own use and that monthly statements will be provided to each resident. They also said no authority will be granted to residents’ funds to people who are not employed by the registered provider. It also said that all pension/residents’ deceased funds will be managed by the director of nursing or the accounts department.

The report also found Aperee was non-compliant when it came to food and nutrition with a number of residents saying they did not enjoy their dinner, while due to a lack of cups, one resident was seen drinking tea from a cereal bowl. They also found that residents were not always consulted and given a choice before their meal plates were removed.

An unannounced visit to Aperee Living Bantry on May 11th last also found that inspectors were not satisfied that the overall governance or that management of the centre was sufficiently robust, or that effective management systems had been implemented to protect residents, particularly in relation to the fire precautions and the protection of residents’ finances.

The inspectors were concerned about the continued non-compliance with fire precautions, which had not been addressed by the provider. A previous visit in November of last year identified serious fire risks. The inspectors were very concerned about the manner in which residents’ funds were being managed and noted that a review of the banking records showed residents’ monies were used on a number of occasions to pay the ongoing costs of the centre. While this money was returned to the accounts, they said this was not appropriate or a correct use of the monies.

They marked the centre compliant when it came to staffing, training, and staff development, records, insurance, health care infection control.

A spokesperson for Aperee said that they responded in detail to Hiqa as part of the process, which has been documented in their reports.

‘We can confirm that all relevant policies have been updated and all residents’ finances have always been, and will continue to be, fully protected. We have engaged and will continue to engage with residents and families at Aperee Living’s nursing homes to directly address any concerns they may have.’

Meanwhile, Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins criticised Minister for Older People Mary Butler and her department for their ‘inaction’ surrounding the plan to close the Belgooly facility. He said no meaningful progress has been made in engaging with the Minister and said Aperee Living refuses to meet with him also about the impending closure.

‘The ongoing inaction by both Minister Butler and Aperee Living is wholly unacceptable and represents a grave disservice to the patients, their families and the dedicated staff at the nursing home,’ he added.