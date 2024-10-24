Concern at ‘slimy discharges’ in local waterways

PEOPLE in Skibbereen, Leap and Clonakilty are seeking answers about the appearance of slimy discharges in local waterways in recent weeks.

Photographs of a dark substance, lying in a muddy slick on the surface of the water in the Caol Stream in Skibbereen, were circulated on social media. Residents said they feared it was either sewage or run-off from agricultural land. Post online claimed it was the third time in one week.

In one online post, Anna Connolly said: ‘It’s the very same in the Leap estuary all summer long – it is just horrible, but no answers from anyone as to the cause.’

Independent Ireland Cllr Daniel Sexton contacted The Southern Star to raise concerns about a similar problem in Clonakilty Bay.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan confirmed that a similar situation – with similar images circulating – arose in the village of Ring, near Clonakilty. ‘We got Uisce Éireann to test the substance, and we also did independent testing. And in both cases, it turned out to be an algal bloom,’ said the TD.

The Fianna Fáil deputy said he has seen the images from Skibbereen and ‘they certainly raise a lot of concern in terms of what the source might be.

‘We don’t know, but I will be urging Uisce Éireann to carry out immediate testing to find out what exactly is the source of this substance,’ he added.

Cllr Daniel Sexton said he saw the discharge in Clonakilty Bay on September 20th last and described the scene as appalling.

‘There was a strong pungent smell and a thick layer of sludge floating across the water, coating an area where a group of 12 swans were swimming,’ he said.

Cllr Sexton is of the opinion that the situation ‘raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the wastewater treatment processes in place.’

In a statement issued by Uisce Éireann, a spokesperson stated: ‘Following reports of pollution in Clonakilty and Skibbereen, Uisce Éireann is carrying out an investigation of its wastewater assets in the area.

‘River water quality is contingent on several factors including rainfall, run-off from roads, overflows from wastewater collection systems, agriculture, private septic tank discharges, animal waste and leaks and spills. Further updates will be provided once available,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council told The Southern Star that it had not received any recent complaints about pollution in the waterways in Skibbereen.