Community activist Ryan is chosen to stand for Sinn Féin in Cork North West

SINN Féin has chosen Nicole Ryan to stand for as the party’s candidate in the Cork North West constituency in the next general election.

Ms Ryan was selected at a convention held in The Mills Inn in Ballyvourney. She is well known as a community activist and has spent the last eight years running a successful drug education social enterprise, educating more than 13,000 post-primary students nationwide on the dangers of substance abuse.

‘It is a great honour to have been selected by the members of Cork North West to represent Sinn Fein at the next general election. I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead and I want to play my part in ensuring that Cork North West for the first time in decades elects a progressive, young voice to represent them,’ she said.

Ms Ryan, 31, holds a degree in marine engineering and a diploma and post-grad in addiction studies. She was awarded Humanitarian of the Year in 2018 and is a recipient of the Pride of Cork award in 2021.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald hailed her selection. ‘Nicole has a proven track record of advocating for the most vulnerable in society and is passionate about ensuring our youth do not become a forgotten generation.

‘Nicole’s courage and leadership were powerfully demonstrated when she led a campaign on drug awareness following the death of her brother, Alex.

‘The next general election is a unique opportunity to shape a society that cherishes all of our people equally. Nicole will bring passion, determination and solutions to address the challenges that the people of Cork North West face.’