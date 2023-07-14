Collins makes appeal to minister in Sophie case

CORK South West TD Michael Collins has urged Justice Minister Helen McEntee to ‘provide whatever resources are necessary’ to conclude a Garda review into the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Ms du Plantier was murdered at Toormore, near Schull, on December 23rd, 1996. No one in Ireland has ever been convicted of her murder. A French court convicted former journalist Ian Bailey of her murder in abstentia. He has always denied any involvement and the High Court in Ireland refused to extradite him to France.

Gardaí in Ireland opened a review of the case last year, and West Cork Independent TD Michael Collins raised the matter in the Dáil this week.

‘I am appealing to the Minister to provide whatever resources are necessary to enable a swift and certain conclusion to the ongoing investigation by the Garda Serious Review Crime Team of this heinous crime,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘Sophie’s family have suffered so much since 1996. However, while they welcome the current review the fact remains that they have received next to nothing in terms of updates about the process. This is only adding to the grief they continue to feel for the loss of a woman who was a mother, a wife, a friend, and a much-loved daughter.’

‘I understand that a separate local investigation team is based at Bantry Garda Station. I would like assurances from the minister and indeed the Garda commissioner that this team also has the resources that it needs to expedite the case.’