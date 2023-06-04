Colla Road surface in appalling condition

THE poor state of Colla Road in Schull is leaving school children drenched and covered in dirt, according to local Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG).

The councillor complained at a meeting of the western division of Cork County Council that soil removed from a nearby building site has left Colla Road covered in water and earth. ‘Pedestrians are being forced to walk on the road,’ she said, ‘which means it is a huge road safety issue.’ The councillor outlined the health and safety risks to children walking the road to school, and people visiting Schull hospital or the graveyard. Given that Colla Road is a popular walking route, she said, it is causing problems for all pedestrians. ‘I have seen school-going children getting absolutely soaked from head to toe as they are splashed by cars travelling along Colla Road,’ she said.

‘The road surface is,’ she added, ‘in an unsafe condition and my fear is that an accident on the road is inevitable.’ The director of roads, Padraig Barrett told the councillor he would ask the area engineer to deal with the matter.