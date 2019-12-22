Cocaine is a ‘slippery slope’ judge warns CIT graduate

A 25-YEAR-old CIT graduate caught with two bags of cocaine at the Kinsale 7s earlier this year has been told by a District Court Judge that it’s a ‘slippery slope.’

Judge Marie Keane made the comment at Bandon District Court last week when dealing with the case of Sean Hogan of Clash Road, Ballincollig who pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine in Kinsale on May 5th last.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that Gda Sean O’Connor was on plain clothes duty at the Kinsale 7s event when he saw the defendant acting suspiciously.

‘Gda O’Connor approached him and identified himself as a garda and carried out a search of the defendant under the Misuse of Drugs Act,’ said Sgt Kelly.

‘He located two small bags of white powder which were later tested and were confirmed as cocaine and the total value was €140.

The court heard that the defendant, who has no previous convictions, admitted the drugs were for his own use and he apologised to Gda O’Connor and was co-operative.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client who is a CIT graduate admitted it was ‘extremely foolish’ to have the cocaine and has ceased all drug use since the incident. Mr Taaffe said his client also intends to travel and asked Judge Keane to be lenient as possible.

Judge Keane said she couldn’t ignore the fact that the defendant had ‘two bags of cocaine’ on him.

‘I need a probation report to gain an insight into him and it’s a slippery slope, Mr Hogan,’ said Judge Keane who adjourned the case until February 7th and directed that a probation report be prepared.