Cocaine fell out of underwear during search

A 20-YEAR-old man involved in the ‘grubby business’ of selling drugs to others has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after a court heard during one search at Bandon Garda Station a deal of cocaine fell out of his underwear.

Attila Csampei Jr of 90 Deerpark, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court last week to the possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as the possession of both drugs for sale or supply at various dates last year.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that on March 7th, 2022 Gda Darren Cahalane stopped the defendant on suspicion that he may have been in the possession of controlled drugs. He was brought to Bandon Garda Station for the purpose of a search.

‘A deal of cocaine worth €50 fell out of his underwear while he was being searched. He also had €250 in cash, and a mobile phone seized had evidence in relating to the sale or supply of drugs,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard that the defendant made full admissions that he was selling drugs.

Almost three months later, Gda Brian Blake of Bandon Garda Station obtained a search warrant for Mr Csampei’s home.

‘He wasn’t there but Gda Blake found cocaine in an outside shed which was concealed in a cavity wall. He also found a weighing scales on the kitchen table.’

Mr Csampei was later arrested and during an interview he made admissions that he was going to sell the cocaine as he had no money and had only been selling it for a month.

However, Judge McNulty said this was incorrect as he admitted to gardaí in March that he was involved in the sale or supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí again called to his home on August 29th 2022 with a search warrant. Gda Eoghan Hodnett discovered a bag of cannabis in the electricity box outside the house while weighing scales, cash, and a mobile phone were seized. He admitted to selling cannabis when interviewed by gardaí.

‘The total value of the drug was €1,056, while €860 in cash was deemed not to be the proceeds of selling drugs.’

The court heard that he has six previous convictions including three for the possession of drugs.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is originally from Hungary but has been living in Ireland since he was eight years old. He said he previously worked in a cheese factory in Bandon.

‘He fell into a situation whereby he was using cannabis and then became involved in selling drugs and it took a while for the penny to drop with him,’ said Mr Taaffe.

‘He said he hasn’t consumed or dealt drugs since the last incident.’

Judge McNulty said he has no doubt Ireland has been kind to Mr Csampei and that it is time he went to prison as he is a persistent offender.

‘He’s involved in the grubby business of selling cocaine to others and the second offence happened after he had already been caught dealing,’ said the judge.

‘He deserves a custodial sentence as he’s well immersed in the sale or supply of drugs.’

He sentenced him to a total of 16 months in prison on all the charges, while recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100.

However, he also sought a surety of €3,000 with a third of that to be provided in cash and said conditions would be attached to him being released on bail while awaiting any appeal in the Circuit Court.