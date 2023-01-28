Coakley brothers come out on top in Kilmeen

THE clouds and rain held off last Sunday for the 83rd annual Kilmeen ploughing match which was held on the lands of John and Declan Buttimer in Gearagh, Rossmore.

There was a great turnout on the day with over 30 competitors hailing from as far away as Co Waterford. Everyone was eager to turn the sod and the ploughing began at 11am. It was to be a good day for the Coakley brothers from Clonakilty who both claimed first place in their respective classes. Local man John A O’Donovan was victorious in the intermediate class while Mike Bennet came top of the pile in the trailer vintage class.

There was also stiff competition in the ladies’ class with only two points between Katie Hayes and Stacey O’Sullivan when the final sod was turned. The judges on the day travelled all the way from Co Laois. The top three results from each class and the marks they received on the day are as follows: senior class, 1st Kieran Coakley 125, 2nd Jim Grace 120, 3rd Ger Kirby 111; intermediate class, 1st John A O’Donovan 117, 2nd Stanley Deane 116, 3rd David Walsh 111; U28 class, 1st Niall O’Driscoll 108; U21 class, 1st Noel Nyhan 114, 2nd Geoff Wycherly 109; ladies class, 1st Katie Hayes 112, 2nd Stacey O’Sullivan 110; Macra class, 1st James Jennings 103, 2nd Cian Harrington 72; furrow class, 1st Matt Coakley 120, 2nd Kevin O’Driscoll 112, 3rd Cyril Maguire 90; senior reversible class, 1st Jer Coakley 124, 2nd Liam O’Driscoll 123, 3rd Michael Wycherly 112; U28 reversible class, 1st Flor Wycherly 97, 2nd Gene O’Donovan 86; furrow reversible class, 1st Tim Lawlor 103, 2nd Patrick Buckley 77; furrow hydraulic vintage class, 1st Thomas Beausang 91, 2nd Gerard Collins 81, 3rd Phelim Cotter 78; confined vintage class, 1st Sean McCarthy 55; trailer vintage class, 1st Mike Bennett 95, 2nd John Wolfe 89 and single furrow class, 1st Gordan Jennings 84. Well done to everyone involved in making the day the success it was.