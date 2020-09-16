Clonakilty’s Míde teams up with Mick to write some ‘Idle Words’

A CLONAKILTY-based singer-songwriter teamed up with award winning Mick Flannery as part of a lockdown initiative which has resulted in the release of her new album.

Míde Houlihan has captured the hearts of many an Irish audience over the last number of years. With some early high-profile support slots with the likes of Fred and Canadian folk singer Doug Paisley, as well as international cult star, Jenn Grant, Míde put herself on the map as one of Ireland’s brightest prospects.

As part of a new song-writing initiative established during lockdown by IASCA (Irish Association of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors), Míde has teamed up with the award-winning double platinum-selling artist Mick Flannery, and Canadian producer Danny Ledwell, to take part in a song writing camp, resulting in the release of a new single entitled ‘Idle Words’.

Because of recent events and during this period of social isolation, IASCA began trials allowing members to collaborate with each other via video platforms from their homes and/or home studios, to create new music together.

Míde said: ‘I didn’t really know what to expect as I began this experience, it’s definitely new territory writing a song over a video call. But as soon as we started it felt very natural, we agreed pretty quickly on what subject we wanted to write about, and then went off for 15 minutes at a time to write lyrics and call each other again. Mick had a lovely chord progression worked out and soon after that the song was ready. I’m really proud to have been a part of something like this.’

Idle Words’ by Míde Houlihan, co-written by Mick Flannery, and produced by Danny Ledwell, is available now at https://ffm.to/idlewords