Clonakilty woman joins city comms firm

HEATHER Lordan from Clonakilty has joined Fuzion Communications as a junior account executive.

She graduated from the former Cork Institute of Technology with a BBus honours in marketing and completed a three-month internship with Fuzion before joining on a full-time basis.

In her previous role with Nyhan Motors, Bandon, she was responsible for the content creation for social and digital channels.

She said: ‘After graduating from CIT in a worldwide pandemic I knew entering the workforce would be a challenge. Thankfully I didn’t let that stop me and I reached out to Deirdre Waldron, the founder of Fuzion Communications and expressed my interest in working with the team.

‘I’m very grateful for the opportunity I was given and since I started working for Fuzion in August of 2020 my love for communications has grown. The team are an extremely talented bunch, and although we’re working from home, I’m learning from them every day. I look forward to growing my career with Fuzion.’