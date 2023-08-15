Clon publican may relocate as late-night bar is halted

THE owner of one of West Cork’s last remaining late night bars said he is considering relocating from Clonakilty after locals objected to his late licence.

Gordon O’Sullivan, owner of Clonakilty’s only late bar, GG’s Gin Bar, was recently in court in a bid to secure the late licence. ‘I’ve had five court dates in the last three weeks,’ said Gordon. ‘I’m actually seriously considering moving GG’s somewhere else.’

Gordon was granted an exemption from the Circuit Court judge for the two remaining Saturdays in July. However, the judge suggested that appealing his licence each month was not a suitable business model for the applicant.

‘There’s only so much I can do, I might be better off throwing my effort into a location where I can expand, because that’s what I’m trying to do, just expand and grow the business,’ said Gordon.

Gordon said he will rebrand the bar in Clonakilty for the day time trade with a regular bar licence. However, he is currently looking for a new location for his late bar.

The last late night two weeks ago was very busy, he said, because that is what the customer wants – longer hours.

‘I was talking to locals – young people and old people all say the same thing – it’s just people dancing, having a bit of fun, enjoying themselves,’ he said.

The gin bar opened in 2018 and has since been a popular spot for nightlife, attracting several awards and write-ups. In May, Gordan launched a late bar on Saturday nights as he noticed people had nowhere to go once the pubs closed.

‘There’s a load of people who I would have seen every single weekend but they just weren’t coming into town because there was nothing there for them,’ he said.

Gordon said his plans to expand into a next-door premises and open a restaurant last year were refused after local objections. ‘It’s the same four or five people that objected to the late bar and the restaurant,’ he said. Gordon has been in the bar trade for 27 years and opened GG’s five years ago in Clonakilty because he believed it was a vibrant town. ‘Now,’ he said, ‘I wonder if the town is really open for business or not.’