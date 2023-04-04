Clon gaelscoil wins tools for technology worth €20k

CLONAKILTY’S Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin has won a €20,000 technology makeover.

SchoolComputers.ie chose the school as the lucky winners of their annual Education Mega Draw CSR Programme, and a celebration event showcasing all the tech products that have now been installed in the school recently took place, attended by Olympic medal winner and world rowing champion, Skibbereen’s Gary O’Donovan.

‘We are thrilled to have won the draw this year,’ said principal Pádraig Ó hEachthairn. ‘Just like Clonakilty itself, our school is growing year-on-year and this requires us to have more technology resources for all of our pupils.’

Stephen Collins, business development manager at SchoolComputers.ie, said it was essential that technology should play a part in children’s education.

‘The demands for technology resourcing grow year-on-year in schools all over Ireland and we are so proud to give back and support schools by giving them a chance to win our draw, which ultimately is life-changing.’

The prize included a Philips 65” interactive classroom display screen which will let both teachers and pupils create an immersive advanced learning experience and bring all aspects of their learning to life.

Other elements of the prize included 30 Lenovo Chromebooks for all the 5th class students, a Manhattan 32-port charging cart, a Canon MAXIFY all-in-one printer for the school’s ASD unit and a Fujitsu ScanSnap A3 Desktop Scanner.

Due to the phenomenal success of the 2022 competition,SchoolComputers.ie are opening up their draw for all schools and colleges around Ireland to enter once again this year.

To be in with a chance of winning, schools need to make a purchase on schoolcomputers.ie or from one of their aproved resellers. Each purchase made is an entry to the draw.