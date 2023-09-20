Cllr Murphy’s exit paves way for Fine Gael trio

THE second longest serving councillor in Cork County Council, Kevin Murphy – and the longest serving in Cork South West – has been described as a ‘one off’ after announcing that he will not be contesting next year’s local elections.

Cllr Murphy made the announcement at the recent Cork South West Fine Gael convention for the Bandon Kinsale Local Electoral Area (LEA) held in the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon, which was chaired by MEP Sean Kelly. He was one of four nominees on the night seeking selection.

His decision to step down after 36 years as a councillor paved the way for the three other nominees – sitting councillor Marie O’Sullivan, chairman of Cork South West Fine Gael Gerard Seaman, and funeral director John Michael Foley – to be selected without the need for a vote by party members.

Cllr Murphy said he was actually selected to run for the party from the very same venue in 1988 and feels now is the time to stand down.

‘I will miss sincerely the meetings and staff in Cork County Council and the satisfaction of getting problems over the line and I worked hard at it. I wish the three candidates all the best in next year’s local elections,’ said Cllr Murphy, who also thanked his wife Eileen and his family for their support over the years.

Cllr Murphy is the second Fine Gael councillor in Bandon Kinsale to decide not to run in next year’s local election, following Cllr John O’Sullivan’s decision not to run earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Evie Nevin of Clonakilty Access Group has announced that she is to become a local area representative in the Skibbereen LEA for the Labour Party. The mum of two, who stood for the Social Democrats in 2019, intends to put her name forward to stand for Labour in next year’s local elections.