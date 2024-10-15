Cllr Coleman declares for general election

INDEPENDENT Cllr Alan Coleman has confirmed that he is putting his name forward for the forthcoming general election in Cork South West.

Cllr Coleman, who topped the poll in the Bandon Kinsale local area in June’s local elections with 2,511 first preference votes, said he believes the people of West Cork deserve a positive voice representing them at national level.

‘Small business and agriculture need support as they face a difficult time with high costs and uncertainty on regulations,’ he said. The constant battle for supports that families of children with special needs and carers of our elderly face must stop.’

He added that the refusal to bring back the 9% vat rate shows the failure of the government to recognise the real importance of the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, Carrigaline Fianna Fáil TD Seamus McGrath has confirmed that he will stand for the party in Cork South Central, hoping to win the seat vacated by his brother Michael following his move to the EU Commission. Bandon native and sitting Fine Gael Cork city councillor Shane O’Callaghan is also running in the same hotly-contested constituency, as is Ballyvourney native and Labour Cork city councillor Laura Harmon.