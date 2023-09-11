Climate change adds to our water shortage woes

Despite the huge amount of rainfall this summer, some towns, like Clonakilty, are still experiencing restrictions imposed by Uisce Éireann. Eimear O’Dwyer finds out why

HIGH demand for water, combined with unstable climate conditions and leakages, have led to continuous water supply disruptions in Clonakilty.

Last year extreme heat, married with little rainfall, led to rivers and other water supplies drying out. But this year weather conditions are still posing an issue – for the opposite reasons. Unlike last year, record, unseasonal rainfall this summer has caused unfavourable flood conditions in rivers.

‘That presents a problem for water treatment,’ said Niall O’Riordan, operations manager at Uisce Éireann. ‘What happens is you have a turbidity issue.’

Turbidity measures the volume of suspended particles such as silt, organic or inorganic material and microorganisms in the water, he explained. These particles make the water appear murky or cloudy.

For effective disinfection of the water, turbidity must be below a certain threshold, he added.

‘If you go above that, you have a risk of cryptosporidium, which can make people very sick.’

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that can be resistant to disinfection with chlorination.

Turbidity is also an issue because it can break through the filters, so Uisce Éireann must keep a close eye on its levels, Mr O’Riordan explained.

‘If we have excess turbidity we have to shut down the water supply for a number of hours until the turbidity drops,’ he added.

Fluctuating weather conditions have also presented periods of drought for the water services company to contend with.

Last year in West Cork, for example, there was a water conservation order in place during the summer months.

‘The rivers were at very low levels,’ said Niall. ‘So we were very challenged to provide the raw water that was needed for the various treatment plants and processes.’

As well as a changing climate, leakages are also an issue that is being addressed by the company. Almost 40% of drinking water in Ireland is lost to leaks, according to Uisce Éireann.

In other towns such water leakages may not present a challenge, where they already have an abundant water supply, Mr O’Riordan explained.

‘But the fact that supply is on a knife edge in Clonakilty, we are really pushing to identify leakage there,’ he said.

Uisce Éireann is currently replacing about 330 metres of old, damaged water mains in Killkerran north, near Balinspittle.

In the coming weeks they will also be replacing about 2.7km of similar pipes that are frequently bursting.

‘If we have less lost water through leakage,’ Mr O’Riordan said, ‘that’s more available for supply anyway, and less need for tankering in the short-term.’

The company is also addressing the supply issue and has completed 13.5km of new water mains from Bandon to Clonakilty.

‘The pipeline as such is complete from town to town now,’ said Mr O’Riordan, ‘but there is tie-in work still to do ,at both the water treatment plants.’ This work will be commissioned later in the year, he added.

‘It will relieve the challenges for Clonakilty. It won’t be the ultimate solution but it will deliver somewhere in the order of 500 cubic litres of water per day from Bandon to Clonakilty.’

‘During summertime that will be a great help anyway,’ he said, ‘but it won’t be the ultimate fix.’

A connection from Clonakilty to Inniscarra water supply is the only viable, long-term solution to the problem, according to Mr O’Riordan.

This solution was identified by Uisce Éireann’s National Water Resource Project (NWRP), a 25-year-plan to ensure safe, secure, sustainable and reliable water supplies.

‘Ultimately, it will be able to deliver water from Inniscarra right out to Clonakilty,’ said Mr O’Riordan.

Water restrictions currently remain in place in the Clonakilty area, from 10pm each night until 7am the following morning.

According to Uisce Éireann, the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime water supply for customers in the Clonakilty area.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty urban network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves, and Gortroe will be affected.

Mr O’Riordan said: ‘We will continue to review the water levels each morning and keep residents updated. I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.’

