Clean shave for Paul who sheds 15-year-old beard for charity

A BANDON nurse who shaved off his 15-year-old beard said he is ‘overwhelmed’ after his GoFundMe page has so far raised over €9,000 for two charities.

Paul Creagh – who works as an emergency department nurse in CUH ¬– said that with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the need to wear protective masks his impressive beard finally had to go.

‘So I thought why not raise some money for great causes and especially with Daffodil Day having missed out this year because of Covid-19,’ said Paul.

‘I chose Marymount Hospital & Hospice and Bandon Day Care Centre for the elderly who both provide great services and will give 50% to each great cause.’

Paul’s fiancée, Emma Connolly, had the onerous task of cutting and shaving his very long and bushy beard at their home in Bandon on Friday March 27th. Their three daughters – Analie (10), Willow (7) and Fia (6) ¬– even gave their mum a helping hand with it and the whole event was streamed on Facebook in this era of social distancing.

‘With no school on, this was something for my daughters to look forward to and to get involved in. They have never seen me without a beard and they weren’t sure for the first 24 hours or so, but they’re getting used to it,’ said Paul.

‘When I set up the GoFundMe page I thought I would get donations from my friends, family and work colleagues, but had no idea I would end up raising so much.’

Paul had set a target of just €800 but that figure was easily passed once word went out that he would be shaving his famous beard.

At the latest count he has raised over €9,000 and he would love to hit €10,000 now.

One could say that it’s perfect timing for his beard to go as the couple are due to celebrate their nuptials this June and fingers are crossed that that Covid-19 crisis won’t interfere with their wedding plans.

Paul also thanked all his colleagues working in the frontline during this crisis too. ‘Please listen to the advice and follow the HSE guidelines and spare a thought for all those working on the frontlines around the world, especially those working away from their families and friends.’

If you would like to donate go to www.gofundme.com/beard-shaving-for-marymount