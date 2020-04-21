CIT to host Q&As for CAO students using change-of-mind option

THE Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) will host Q&A video sessions on Instagram Live for prospective CAO students, starting on Monday, 27th April.

The sessions will feature business, engineering, science, humanities, computer science, art, music, and maritime subjects.

These sessions will be particularly beneficial for students availing of the CAO change-of-mind facility which opens on May 5th.

Each session will last 30 minutes and will be based on a particular department’s courses and disciplinary area, covering topics such as course content, work placement, and future job prospects. Sessions for CIT support services such as access & disabilities, mature students, and HEAR / DARE programmes will also be organised.

A full timetable of the virtual Q & A events is available from www.cit.ie/cao.

The schedule so far is:

Monday 27th April @ 3pm – Dr Ciara Glasheen-Artem (Lecturer in the CIT Cork School of Music)

CR 121 Music (Level 8)

CR 125 – CR 129 Popular Music (Level 8)

CR 130 Musical Theatre (Level 8)

CR 700 Theatre & Drama Studies (Level 8)

Tuesday 28th April @ 3pm – Dr Pio Fenton (Head of Department of Marketing & International Business)

CR 420 Marketing (Level 8)

CR 425 International Business with Language (Level 8)

Wednesday 29th April @ 3pm – Dr Noel Murray (Head of Department of Tourism & Hospitality)

CR 660 Tourism Management (Level 8)

CR 041 Tourism Management (Level 7)

CR 042 Hospitality Management (Level 7)

CR 657 Hospitality Studies (Level 6)

CR 640 Culinary Arts (Level 7)

CR 655 Culinary Studies (Level 6)

CR 650 Beverage Industry Management (Level 7)

Thursday 30th April @ 3pm – Dr Brendan O’Connell (Head of Department of Biological Sciences)

CR 335 Biological Sciences (Common Entry) (Level 8)

CR 006 Applied Biosciences (Level 7)

CR 320 Biomedical Science (Level 8)

CR 370 Agri-Biosciences (Level 8)

CR 333 Nutrition & Health Sciences (Level 8)

CR 325 Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (Level 8)

Friday 1st May @ 3pm – Cormac Gebruers (Head of National Maritime College of Ireland)

CR 094 Nautical Science (Level 7)

CR 095 Marine Engineering (Level 7)

CR 805 Marine Electrotechnology (Level 7)

Tuesday 5th May @ 3pm – Dr Donna O’Shea (Head of Department Computer Science)

CR 106 Software Development (Level 8)

CK 116 Computer Systems (Level 8)

CR 310 IT Management (Level 8)

CR 016 Software Development (Level 7)

CR 888 Information Technology (Level 7)

Wednesday 6th May @ 3pm – Don Crowley (Head of Department of Organisation & Professional Development)

CR 022 Business Administration (Level 7)

Thursday 7th May @ 3pm – Fred Creedon (Lecturer in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems)

CR 400 Accounting (Honours)

CR 150 Business Information Systems (Honours)

Friday 8th May @ 3pm – Dr Donagh O’Mahony (Head of Department of

Physical Sciences)

CR 305 & CR 300 Physical Sciences (Common Entry) (Level 7 & Level 8)

CK 409 Industrial Physics (Level 8)

CR 340 Analytical Chemistry with Quality Assurance (Level 8)

CR 007 Analytical & Pharmaceutical Chemistry (Level 7)

CR 360 Instrument Engineering (Level 8)

CR 365 Environmental Science & Sustainable Technology (Level 8)

CR 001 Applied Physics & Instrumentation (Level 7)

Monday 11th May @ 3pm – Martin Hill (Head of Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering

CR 590 Electronic Engineering (Level 8)

CR 061 Electronic Engineering (Level 7)

CR 580 Electrical Engineering (Level 8)

CR 062 Electrical Engineering (Level 7)

Tuesday 12th May @ 3pm – Katherine Keane (Head of Department of Architecture)

CK 606 Architecture (Level 8)

CR 560 Architectural Technology (Level 8)

CR 090 Architectural Technology (Level 7)

CR 565 Interior Architecture (Level 8)

CR 053 Interior Architecture (Level 7)

Wednesday 13th May @ 3pm – Professor Ger Kelly (Head of Department of Mechanical, Biomedical and Manufacturing Engineering)

CR 108 Mechanical Engineering (Level 8)

CR 071 Mechanical Engineering (Level 7)

CR 520 Biomedical Engineering (Level 8)

CR 075 Biomedical Engineering (Level 7)

Thursday 14th May @ 3pm – Deirdre Creedon (Access Officer)

DARE

HEAR

Mature Students