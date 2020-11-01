Christian’s latest work is some of his ‘Best’ yet

Skibbereen producer, engineer, mixer and drummer, Christian Best, has given a track by the Cork-based group, Elbé, a completely new sound.

During lockdown, Elbé, like many other indie-alternative bands, was forced to alter the status quo.

Due to restrictions on rehearsing, live gigs, even meeting, the band decided to reach out to Christian to collaborate on an alternative mix to the song Never Forget. Being big fans of Christian’s work – particularly his work with Mick Flannery, Clare Sands and O Emperor – the prospect of building a working relationship with such a talented musician and producer for this release, and indeed future releases, was exciting for the band, a new departure.

The band members – Seamus Allen, Nora Frederich and Kieran Fitzgerald – were delighted when Christian agreed to the collaboration and the results have been incredible. The Never Forget remix is just the first in a series of singles that will be released throughout the remainder of 2020.

The Christian Best and Elbé combo proved to be a perfect marriage of styles.

With Christian being a fan of 90s alternative and guitar-driven music, he really knew what sound and direction the release needed to take, and with little or no instruction, was, almost immediately, sonically ‘on point’.

The song is a song born out of a dream.

It’s all about fear and worldly dangers – making it perfect pandemic material – but it’s also about overcoming those fears.

The bass and drums provide a fantastic groove that compliments the unceasing rhythm guitar. The song finishes with some closure, suggesting that the hard times are over, but those who went through them, will ‘never forget.’