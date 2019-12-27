Chris chomping at bit to be added to FF ticket

County mayor Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan says he wants to be added to the Fianna Fáil ticket in the upcoming general election, describing FG as being in a ‘weakened position.’

The councillor said he wants to dispel rumours that he might – like his father before him – throw his hat into the ring as an independent candidate.

Cllr O’Sullivan outlined his reasons for seeking the party nomination: ‘I believe Fianna Fáil should run two candidates in Cork South West and that I would be the most suitable second candidate – geographically and in terms of profile.’

The councillor topped the poll in the local elections last May, but as far back as the party’s selection convention in Dunmanway in 2017, he expressed his intention to seek a Dáil seat. On that occasion, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony was selected and Cllr O’Sullivan – with moments to spare before the convention started – withdrew and offered to support the sitting candidate ‘in the interest of party unity’. In his speech that night, Cllr O’Sullivan stressed his belief that the party should run two candidates and continued to express his interest in being added to the ticket.

‘Now, with a general election looming,’ Cllr O’Sullivan said: ‘It has focused my mind and I am awaiting a meeting with the party leader and the party executive. It’s my understanding that they haven’t made a final decision about whether or not to run two candidates, but with Fine Gael in a weakened position following the announcement by Jim Daly that he won’t be seeking re-election – I believe Fianna Fail should capitalise on this.Our voting percentage in Cork SW has always been solid.’

Sitting FF TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony responded by saying: ‘This is a matter that will ultimately be decided by party HQ.’