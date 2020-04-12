Chocolate Concerns for Canines

‘Paws off the chocolate this Easter!’

That’s the warning from Dogs Trust Ireland, which has highlighted the serious danger chocolate presents for canines.

Not only has the organisation warned people not to feed their dogs chocolate, but also to keep it well out of their reach.

Veterinary Surgeon at Dogs Trust Ireland, Desré Daly said: ‘Chocolate can be poisonous to dogs so it needs to be stored safely where dogs can’t access it.

‘Chocolate contains theobromine, which is extremely toxic to dogs. The darker the chocolate, the greater the amount of theobromine, and the toxic doses vary according to the size of dog and cocoa content of the chocolate.’

The vet said: ‘If you suspect your dog has eaten chocolate, please contact your vet for advice immediately because chocolate poisoning can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, excitability, drooling, seizures and potentially kidney and heart failure.’