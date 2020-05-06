Chocolate and beer for Yorkie and Mazzy in lay-by lockdown

A WEST Cork postman went the extra mile to get a package to a UK couple, who are locked down in a layby near Glengarriff.

Dan Holdsworth and Mazzy Holder are YouTubers who have been sharing their travel adventures online for the past two years.

They arrived in Ireland in January and found themselves in West Cork when the 2km lockdown restrictions were imposed six weeks ago.

Yorkshire man Dan, and Mazzy from Suffolk, were conscious not to be disruptive or upset anyone, so they pulled into a random spot which ‘looked as good as any.’

That spot was up on the Caha Pass, around two miles outside Glengarriff, and they’re still there, enjoying life, vlogging their daily antics, and even chatting to local sheep and horses to save their sanity!

Mazzy said: ‘A local farmer called Frank drives by to see if we’re ok, and we’ve had a local garda check on us. People have been generally really friendly.’

Earlier this week, they got the surprise of their lives, when postman Mike O’Shea arrived at the motorhome with a package addressed to: Bored People, in the Bored Motor Home, The Layby, Lickeen West, N71 Glengarriff.

It was a care package from one of their YouTube followers with chocolate for Mazzy and two cans of Dan’s beloved John Smith Yorkshire beer. It also had a Skittles drink that Dan loves.

Their fan had taken a punt at their address, unknown even to Dan and Mazzy, and thanks to Mike’s dedication, it got to them.

Mike, a greenkeeper in Glengarriff golf course for 37 years, switched careers last October.

‘I arrived at work last Monday morning as normal, it was very busy after the weekend. We saw the package and weren’t quite sure what to make of it, but I decided to bring it with me on my rounds and keep an eye out for anyone who might fit the bill,’ he said.

‘The couple were extremely happy to get the package and I was delighted to be able to deliver it. It’s all in a day’s work,’ said Mike.

Dan said they were flabbergasted to see Mike in his mask at their motorhome and it’s been the highpoint of their lockdown. ‘He was as shocked as we were. Getting the cans of John Smith was amazing. I’ve had one, and am saving the other for a special occasion,’ he said.

That occasion might be when the duo are free to hit the road, but for now they’re taking each day as it comes.