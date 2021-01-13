Cheque this out! Star article leads to $10k gift for Schull schoolboy Rolo

A VEGAN society in Japan has presented a boy in Schull – who raised money for the care and protection of animals – with a plaque and $10,000.

Dara Lynch, the father of nine-year-old Rolo, said that when he got the letter asking him for his bank details he left it to one side thinking it was a scam.

But on closer inspection of the letter, the organisation explained that it had read an article in The Southern Star – which was printed in May 2020 – and wanted to honour Rolo’s achievement.

Not only did the organisation, which has an office in Dublin, present him with the money, they sent him clothes that are made in accordance with their vegan principles, and a box of books, too.

Dara said the whole family are, naturally, ‘blown away’ by the honour given to Rolo whose motivation to raise money for animal welfare was simple and selfless.

Rolo’s commitment to the well-being of animals developed during lockdown with his decision to become vegetarian.

What Rolo did was to run 5km every day for 10 days, an act that allowed him to raise €1,150 for Anita Douglas, who runs an animal rescue centre in Skibbereen.

In addition to the accolades – ‘a lifetime achievement award’ no less! – and a large glass plaque, the story featuring Rolo appeared on national TV in Japan.

The TV stations has also requested permission to send a camera crew to the family home in Gloun in Schull when lockdown is over.

Rolo said the award made him feel ‘happy.’ But the reason he did the fundraiser is because he loves animals, and he knew the rescue centre needed money.

It transpires that Rolo had seen an article in The Southern Star that featured Anita Douglas and how she was using her pension – as well as a personal loan – to feed her 100-plus animals after the Covid-19 closure of her charity shop at North Street.

As for his decision to become a vegetarian, Rolo repeated his earlier assertion, ‘I love animals.’