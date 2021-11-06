Chefs cook up a storm with musical duets

TWO local chefs who are also talented singers have between them cooked up a winning recipe with their brand new release.

Peadar O’Donovan from Ballineen and Martina Buckley, a native of Enniskeane, recently recorded two duets ‘This is where the cowboy rides away’ and ‘A love that’s lasted through the years’, which are currently burning up the airwaves.

Peadar, who works as a master confectioner at Barryroe Co-Op is a seasoned performer who has been entertaining audiences for the past 30 years.

‘From the age of 10, I sang in the Clonakilty choir, I was always mad for music,’ Peadar said.

In 1994, he recorded his debut single ‘The Man from the Glen’ in collaboration with well known Cork promoter Hugh O’ Brien. Since then, Peadar has seldom been out of the limelight with numerous popular singles, especially ‘Music in my Heart’ which proved to be hugely successful. In addition, Peadar with his musical partner Joe Cooke and their band Gaelic Country are well known to dancing audiences throughout West Cork and further afield.

Martina Buckley who is head chef at KSG in Brinny, has a strong musical background. Her late dad, Brendan Buckley, was a guitarist with the Golden Ales for many years and during the early 1990s Martina joined her dad on stage, performing in venues all around their native West Cork. More recently Martina has been a popular guest performer with several bands both in Ireland and abroad.

After seeing Martina singing with Peadar at the Killarney Heights Hotel, friends urged the pair to record some songs together which was the catalyst for their recent release.

Martina and Peadar travelled to Old Road Studio in Ballydesmond to do their recording.