Charming ‘tiny’ library in school

BALLYMONEY National School in Ballineen has unveiled a new initiative aimed at promoting literacy and sustainability.

The ‘Free Little Library’ is a library constructed entirely from repurposed materials and reflects the school’s commitment to environmental and community welfare.

Designed and constructed by parent Josh Tilghman, with colourful artwork hand-painted by Julie Tilghman, the fish bowl-themed tiny library radiates a sense of charm and warmth.

The ‘Free Little Library’ initiative not only encourages reading but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride in the community. The children of Ballineen and Enniskeane are invited to take a book and share a book.