Ceremony to mark centenary of the burning of Cork city

A Covid-19 compliant ceremony, attended by the Lord Mayor of Cork, will be broadcast on Cork City Council 's Facebook page at 10.30pm tonight to mark the centenary of the burning of Cork. The ceremony will begin at 10.30 pm, the time 100 years ago when calls in relation to the fires were first received by Cork City Fire Brigade.

Part of the streamed ceremony was pre-recorded earlier this week on St Patrick's St ,which was at the heart of the destruction 100 years ago. A vintage wheel escape appliance was placed on St Patrick’s Street for the occasion and bagpipers from Cork City Fire Brigade played ‘Amazing Grace’.

The Lord Mayor earlier today attended the unveiling of the Burning of Cork Commemoration Mural at the Middle Parish Community centre. Painted by artist, Peter Martin, it was funded from this year’s Cork 2020 Commemoration Fund.

At 3.30pm the Lord Mayor will join the Chief Fire Officer, John Ryan at the official installation of the heavy brass standpipe used in the in the Burning of Cork ( used for pumping water, it was connected to the street water mains via a hydrant) in the raised garden in front of the Cork City Fire Brigade headquarters. The garden is a recreation of the garden exhibited at Bloom 2018 by the Shine Cork charity.

At 4.30pm, he will lay a wreath in honour of the Delany Brothers at the Delany monument on Dublin Hill. The two volunteer brothers, Jeremiah and Cornelius were shot by Crown Forces on the night of the Burning of Cork in Jeremiah’s home. Jeremiah died instantly and Cornelius died six days later at Cork’s Mercy Hospital. The brothers are buried at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.