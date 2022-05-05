Centenary exhibition in new Bandon library looks at Civil War notables

COUNTY mayor Gillian Coughlan has launched Cork County Council’s War of Independence and Civil War Exhibition at Bandon Library.

The exhibition, developed by the Council and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, features 24 panels documenting key events and people, and is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, until April 28th.

Cork was a pivotal area in both the War of Independence and the Civil War, being the home, birthplace or residence of many key figures, and well as hosting the locations of events and engagements whose impact would resonate nationwide.

The exhibition looks at notable people like Tom Barry, Seán Moylan, Liam Lynch and Michael Collins, while also examining the important role of women, the community impact and the civilian experience of the turbulent times.

Notable War of Independence engagements are explored such as the Clonmult, Dripsey and Kilmichael Ambushes, as are pivotal moments in the Civil War, such as the Battle for Cork and the killing of Michael Collins at Béal na mBláth.

‘One hundred years on from these conflicts, which reached every town and village on the island of Ireland, we have the opportunity to explore what our statehood means and see how ordinary people like ourselves lived through rapidly changing times,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘This is thanks in large part to the incredible local efforts of historians, enthusiasts and community groups who have kept our connection to the past alive in Cork county. This is a must see for anyone looking to better understand the conflicts that shaped our nation.’

Also attending the launch chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, ‘Cork County Council has an important duty to preserve, enrich and support local cultural heritage, and this exhibition in Bandon highlights how the work that happens in the sector here, whether community and voluntary led or engaged by professional and academic historians, feeds into the national understanding of the past and our place in relation to it. This is also a fantastic showcase of the range of learning opportunities available in our libraries, sitting in the newly opened state of the art Bandon Library.’

The War of Independence and Civil War Exhibition will be available to view at Newmarket, Bantry and Youghal libraries over the coming months, with additional locations to be announced. Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee is available to assist with queries on the exhibition at [email protected]