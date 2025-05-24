Celtic Ross Hotel to sponsor South West Coastal Yawl Rowing Association

THE South West Coastal Yawl Rowing Association is delighted to announce that the Celtic Ross Hotel has once again come on board as proud sponsors of the association for the 13th year.

This partnership marks a fantastic collaboration between a landmark of hospitality in West Cork and the vibrant community of coastal rowing.

The sponsorship will help bolster events, training, and development throughout the 2025 rowing calendar, which begins on May 18th in Glandore Harbour where the first championship regatta will start at 9am.

The collaboration also helps strengthen the link between sport and community in the vibrant coastal region and allows everyone to celebrate the rich maritime heritage and spirit of competition on the water.

The South West Coastal Yawl Rowing Association extends sincere thanks to the Celtic Ross Hotel for their generous support.