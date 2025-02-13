CCPC recalls over 10,000 baby soothers sold to consumers in Ireland due to risk of choking

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has today recalled 10,200 baby soothers sold to consumers in Ireland, due to the choking risk they pose to babies and small children.

The recall follows a coordinated EU-wide product safety check of baby soothers.

Stop use immediately

The affected product, the 123 Baby Essentials Orthodontic Style Soothers 2pk, can break into small parts that a child may put in their mouth, posing a choking hazard.

The soothers come in blue, pink, and white and are being recalled from multiple retailers across Ireland including:

EuroGiant; Boyds Stores, Drogheda; Brett Supplies; Lklw Retails; Guineys; Tommy Joyce’s Superstores; CandK Star; Tdho Retail; Cappagh Pharmacy; Regional Foods; Delgany Pharmacy; Corduff Pharmacy Limited; PMG Stores; Snk Star.

If you have the affected soother in your home, stop use immediately and keep it out of the reach of children and babies.

CCPC action

The CCPC is responsible for making sure that a wide range of products sold in Ireland are safe for consumers.

Upon testing the soothers, CCPC product safety experts found that they failed on multiple counts, the most serious being that the shield of the soother broke during impact resistance testing, creating a small part.

Grainne Griffin, CCPC Director of Communications, warned:

'There are approximately 10,200 affected soothers in Ireland that could, in the mouths of babies or small children, break into small pieces, get lodged in their throats and cause them serious harm or even death.

Consumers should stop using this product immediately and keep them out of reach of children.

If you’re in any doubt about the soother your baby or young child has, take it away from them and compare to the picture on ccpc.ie or on our social media channels.

If you have the packaging, check the trade name, product code and batch number.

If you discover the soother is one of those recalled, stop using it immediately.

'Consumers should dispose of the product or return it to the store where they bought it.'

What to do

Stop use immediately and keep out of reach of children and babies

Return the product to the place you purchased it for a full refund

If you have any further queries in relation to this recall, please contact Gem Imports Ltd at customerservice@gem-imports. co.uk or call +35314854980.

For more information on this product recall visit: Gem Imports Limited recalls 123 Bpataby Essentials Orthodontic Style Soothers 2pk 0-6m - CCPC Consumers