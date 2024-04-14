Castleview Mills to get €100,000 from Community Monuments Fund

CASTLEVIEW Mills in Clonakilty has been awarded €100,000 under the 2024 Community Monuments Fund.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan announced on Sunday that more than €7.4m will be awarded to 140 projects around the country through the 2024 Community Monuments Fund to help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future. Some 11 projects in Cork are set to receive €581,797.

Some €30,000 has been awarded for conservation and works on Bandon Town Wall, while funding of €19,680 has been confirmed for Saint Abbán in Baile Mhic Íre. Templebreedy has been awarded €29,720.

First established in 2020, the Community Monuments Fund aims to conserve, maintain, protect and promote local monuments and historic sites. Funding is available to allow conservation works to be carried out on monuments that are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support. The aim is to encourage access to monuments and improve their presentation and also to build their resilience to help them withstand the effects of climate change.

'Since its inception in 2020, this fund has become a lifeline for the protection of Ireland’s irreplaceable archaeological heritage by revitalising hundreds of historic monuments in cities, towns, villages and rural communities across all 31 local authorities,' said Minister Noonan.

'Through this, it is enabling valuable investment in the wider heritage sector, creating thousands of hours of employment for specialist craftspeople and traditional skills practitioners, as well as supporting the achievement of national commitments under Heritage Ireland 2030 and the Climate Adaptation Plan for Built and Archaeological Heritage. I’d like to congratulate the successful applicants and wish them the very best of luck in with their projects this year.'