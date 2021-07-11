Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat assists injured lone yachtsman

CASTLETOWNBERE RNLI launched its lifeboat yesterday evening just after 7.20 pm to go to the immediate assistance of a lone sailor who had become injured on his yacht off Bere Island.

Castletownbere lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio yesterday evening after a yacht approaching Lonehart Harbour on the southern side of Bere Island hit a rock and the sailor was thrown forward resulting in injuries to his face and leg.

He immediately radioed for help.

The lifeboat Annette Hutton was launched within minutes under the command of coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Martin Cronin, Joe Cronin, John Paul Downey, Aaron O’Boyle, Donagh Murphy and David O’Donovan.

At 7.40pm the lifeboat located the yacht at Island’s End at the easterly tip of Bere, in calm conditions.

A member of the lifeboat crew was transferred aboard to rig a tow and the casualty was brought aboard the lifeboat to receive first aid.

On arrival at Castletownbere RNLI Station, the injured man was met by paramedics from the ambulance service and he subsequently received medical assessment and attention. Meanwhile, members of the lifeboat crew had motorsailed the yacht to a safe berth in Castletownbere harbour.

Commenting on the call-out Castletownbere RNLI deputy launching authority, Felix O’Donoghue, said: ‘The crew are to be complimented for their very swift response this evening and the rescued sailor seemed to be in good spirits when expressing his gratitude.’