Casting call from ‘Young Offenders’ producers

THE production company behind Cork’s smash-hit comedy The Young Offenders, is now casting for a new upcoming comedy-drama series.

Vico Films is looking for a range of Cork performers for various roles, including background and featured parts.

No previous acting experience is required, but natural charisma and authenticity are a plus. Members of all communities are welcome and encouraged to apply.

They are looking for, Cork males (ages 15–20s), Cork males (ages 30s–50s), Cork females (ages 30s–50s), English females (ages 20s), males and females (ages 60+), tourists /visitors (ages 30s–70s, any nationality)

This is a paid opportunity, and production will take place in Cork and other Irish locations in 2025.

Those interested should submit an audition tape, no longer than two minutes, detailing some information to corkcasting.com