Cash offered for projects near windfarm in Dunmanway

WINDFARM firm SSE Renewables is seeking applications from community groups for cash injections, in the area near the Coomatallin Wind Farm in Dunmanway.

Applications opened this week and will run until 5pm on Friday, 4th August for projects within a 20km radius of the windfarms, with preference given to projects closer to the windfarm, ie within 5km.

A spokesperson for the company said that up to €142,000 will be available to support community projects with a focus on community development, energy efficiency, sustainability and climate action and /or safety. Projects with a focus on energy efficiency will receive additional points to help communities to join in the transition to a ‘net zero’ future.

Since 2006, SSE Renewables has doled out up to €1.85m to projects near its windfarms. Last year, it paid out over €1m to over 380 community projects. Critical, the new name for the community air ambulance service got €5,000 from the fund for equipment.