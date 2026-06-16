Case of alleged cattle rustler adjourned

A BALLYDEHOB man charged with stealing €53,000 worth of cattle had his case further adjourned at Clonakilty District Court.

Colm Dineen was in court to answer charges in relation to alleged cattle rustling, but the case was put back to July 21st awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Dineen (32), of Cappaghmore, Ballydehob was remanded on continuing bail by Judge Joanne Carroll with no objection from his solicitor Flor Murphy.

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A curfew between 10pm and 7am remains in place as well as daily sign-ons at the local Garda station as part of the bail conditions.

The accused is charged with four counts of cattle theft and one for burglary. The charges include the alleged theft of 12 Friesian heifers and six Friesian bulls worth €30,000 from the farm of Brian Lawlor at Lakelands, Skibbereen, on November 24th 2025.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.