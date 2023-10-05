Carrigaline author champions Enable Ireland fundraising drive

A CARRIGALINE man is one of the champions of Enable Ireland ‘Life With No Limits’ campaign, which continues through September.

The campaign provides a platform for children and adults with disabilities using Enable Ireland services to share their life experiences while raising much-needed funds to support the charity’s work.

James Cripps is an Enable ‘Life With No Limits champion’ this year. James’ book At the Heart of the Action: A Memoir was published in 2022, and tells his story, overcoming the odds to flourish.

‘In 2020 with the Covid outbreak, I found myself with lots of time on my hands and my brother Tom said to me “You have fierce memories, why don’t you write a book?”

So that’s what I did,’ said James.

‘I started with two notebooks and I put my memories in them. I dictated them to my PA starting with my school days, my love of all things sports and then working on up to my life today. I wrote about my disability. I was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy when I was a baby but being in a wheelchair has never fazed me. My wheels are my legs, my chair give me my independence.

‘My advice to others is that if you really want something then see it to the finish. The road may be long and tough but it will be worth it to get to the finish line. I was honoured to finish my autobiography on behalf of my mother, father and sister.’

Enable says it needs €2m in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering its services. The public can support Enable Ireland’s vital therapy and support services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities by visiting their charity shops on North Main Street and Parnell Place in Cork city, and supporting volunteers collecting for the charity throughout the month of Septembrer.

Supporters can also donate online at www.enableireland.ie.