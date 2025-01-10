Cardiff Hall tragedy to be recalled at special centenary commemoration

THE centenary of the tragic sinking of the vessel Cardiff Hall will be marked on Sunday January 12th with a special commemoration at 3pm in Butlerstown Hall.

Local historians including Michael O’Brien and Brian O’Dwyer will tell the story of the sinking off the Seven Heads on the night of January 13th 1925.

All are welcome to hear this fascinating account of one of the most significant tragedies off our local coastline, when the maize-carrying 3,944-tonne ship floundered in atrocious conditions on the Shoonta Rock outside Travara Cove, with the loss of the entire crew of 28.