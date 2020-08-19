News

CARBERY JAFC DRAW: Champs St James will take on Argideen Rangers

August 19th, 2020 10:29 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

St James' Kevin O'Leary gets the ball away under pressure from Clonakilty's Sean O'Donoghue during the Bandon Co-op JAFC round one game.

CHAMPIONS St James will take on Argideen Rangers in Round 3 of this year's Carbery junior A football championship following the draw. These two met in last season's semi-final that the Saints won. Another stand-out tie is the pairing of Kilmacabea and St Mary's.

Round 3 Draw – A. Kilmeen – a bye; B. O’Donovan Rossa v Tadhg MacCárthaigh; C. St Mary’s v Kilmacabea; D. St Colum’s v Clonakilty; E. Dohenys v Carbery Rangers; F. Castlehaven v Kilbrittain; G. Ballinascarthy v St Oliver Plunkett’s; H. St James v Argideen Rangers.

Quarter-finals – A v B, C v D, E v F, G v H.

Semi-finals – (A/B) v (C/D); (E/F) v (G/H)

