CARBERY JAFC DRAW: Champs St James will take on Argideen Rangers

CHAMPIONS St James will take on Argideen Rangers in Round 3 of this year's Carbery junior A football championship following the draw. These two met in last season's semi-final that the Saints won. Another stand-out tie is the pairing of Kilmacabea and St Mary's. Round 3 Draw – A. Kilmeen – a bye; B. O’Donovan Rossa v Tadhg MacCárthaigh; C. St Mary’s v Kilmacabea; D. St Colum’s v Clonakilty; E. Dohenys v Carbery Rangers; F. Castlehaven v Kilbrittain; G. Ballinascarthy v St Oliver Plunkett’s; H. St James v Argideen Rangers. News Aug, 2020 Covid-19 Wednesday: 2 deaths, 54 cases confirmed Read more Quarter-finals – A v B, C v D, E v F, G v H. Semi-finals – (A/B) v (C/D); (E/F) v (G/H)

