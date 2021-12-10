Cape Clear gets a life-saving loan of defibrillator from Limerick group

A DEFIBRILLATOR on loan to Cape Clear Island could prove to be a lifesaver.

The lack of publicly accessible defibrillators on the West Cork island led locals to set up a Cape Clear Defibrillator Group.

Originally, there were two devices, but they are defunct so there is some urgency to the fundraising drive.

The good news is that the group were recently given the use of a defibrillator while the group works on raising the €10,000 needed to provide four – for the north, south, east and west of the island.

Glin Defibrillator Group in Co Limerick answered the islanders’ call for help and provided them with the temporary use of a defibrillator, and the life-saving machine is now in place beside the Craft Shop at North Harbour.

‘Our group and everyone in the community are very grateful for the loan of such an important piece of equipment,’ said group member Pierce Hickey, ‘it could mean the difference between life and death.’

‘We know it is temporary, so we need to keep the donations rolling in before it is sent back,’ said Pierce.

The group is calling on local businesses and island diaspora to help achieve the group’s fundraising target.

‘Support for our fundraising events is key to securing our own defibrillators,’ said Ruth Bruton, the chairperson of the group, ‘so please go to our iDonate page and donate what you can.’