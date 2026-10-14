Campaign for Gaelcholáiste in West Cork meets with Minister for Education

Plans for a Gaelcholáiste in West Cork are moving forward after a key meeting with the Minister for Education and Youth.

Parents brought their case directly to Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD at a recent meeting in Leinster House.

Representatives for the initiative for an Irish-medium secondary school in Clonakilty told the Minister West Cork students can currently spend up to ten years in Irish-medium education through pre-school and primary school. But that pathway stops at sixth class.

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Campaigning parents Neil Grant, Aisling Riordan, Deirdre Naysmith and Sam Kingston presented their case with details on pupil numbers, population growth and school capacity.

Special educational needs, transport and possible accommodation options were also discussed.

Neil Grant said: “West Cork is going to need additional post-primary places in the coming years.

“The Gaelcholáiste offers a regional solution. It presents the Department with the opportunity to meet two needs at once—additional school capacity and fulfilling the demand for Irish-medium secondary education.”

Also attending the meeting were Minister Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Senator Noel O’Donovan alongside special advisers and officials for the Irish-Medium and Gaeltacht Education at the Department of Education.

There are currently 626 pupils in the core catchment area of Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen Gaelscoileanna, with the figure rising to around 890 pupils when Bantry and Kinsale are included.

That figure is expected to rise above 1,100 after the approved expansion of Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan.

To further discuss the Gaelcholáiste plans, a parent information evening will be held at Bandon Town Hall from 8pm tomorrow (Thursday, October 15).

Two more parents information evenings will be held in Skibbereen, at Gaelscoil Dhochtúir Uí Shúilleabháin on October 22 from 8pm and at Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin in Clonakilty on November 5 at 8pm.