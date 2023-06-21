Calling all O'Mahonys!

The 68th Annual Gathering of the O’Mahony Society (Clan) takes place this weekend from June 23rd to 25th at Coolcower House, Macroom, this first one to be held since 2019.

Organisers of this year's gathering are calling on people with O'Mahony blood in their veins, including this writer, to join in the celebrations!

'If you have O’Mahony DNA, you have a rich heritage as the O’Mahony’s are direct descendants of the great Brian Boru,' said a spokesperson

'The O’Mahonys established themselves most notably in West Cork, where they established several castles. The remains of many of these castles are still reasonably well preserved.

Today, there are O’Mahonys in every corner of Ireland and in every corner of the globe and the Society’s membership includes members from all over the world.'

This weekend's gathering will begin on Friday evening at 6pm with a meet and greet session in the bar at Coolcower House, while on Saturday morning an 'Explore your O'Mahony Roots' session led by Rory Bunce from the Cork County Library Local Studies section will take place at 10am.

'He will outline the key sources available if you are tracing your O Mahony family history in Cork. There will also be an opportunity to hear about the Society’s fascinating DNA project and maybe become part of it.You will have an opportunity to meet members of the Society who have done a lot of work on their family tree and are willing to share their experiences with you. Who knows, you may meet new relatives.'

The Clan Rally will take place on Sunday at 1.30pm and it will be to the cradle of the O’Mahony clan in West Cork, Rath Raithleann, Garranes, Templemartin, ( EIRCODE P72 TD77) .

'As well as enjoying a picnic in the company of other clan members, we will hear from Professor William (Billy) O’Brien about the history of the hallowed Rath Raithleann Ring Forth. In 2021, Professor O’Brien published a monograph on the early medieval royal site at Garranes, Co. Cork with his colleague, Nick Hogan.

The O’Mahony Society is deeply indebted to Sean and Pauline Crowley, who own the land on which the Ring Fort is situated, for facilitating this and many other similar events down the years.

Full details of the Gathering are available on the Society’s website (https://www.omahonysociety.com/).

'You can use a form available on the website to let us know you will be joining us. You can also drop in unannounced to one or more of the events.'