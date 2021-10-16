Call-out for local groups to take a seat around policy-making table

COMMUNITY and voluntary groups are being urged to make their voices heard by joining the Cork County Public Participation Network (PPN).

This is a network of hundreds of non-profit, community and voluntary groups which range from community councils to tidy towns groups, sports clubs, environmental conservation groups and groups representing minorities.

It aims to empower community groups and representatives to take their seats around policy-making tables where decisions are made that impact people and communities. Cork county PPN is now calling for nominations to fill the 37 Cork County Council committee seats reserved for PPN Representatives, with nominations closing on November 5th.

These committees are where local policies are developed for areas as policing, housing, roads and transport, planning and strategic development, social inclusion as well as srts, culture and language.

A PPN rep gets to sit around the table with local councillors, council staff and other sectoral reps and have a say on the policies that impact all our communities.

Noel Casserly from Green Skibbereen, a not for profit, which champions the move towards renewable energy at a local level explained how being part of Cork County PPN has benefited his group: ‘It is a fantastic vehicle to tell people about what you’re doing and broaden your network.’

Cork county mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said the PPN is one of the most valuable mechanisms for local groups to engage with local government.

‘Everyone has a voice to be heard and the PPN offers local organisations an important way in which to have their say and to keep abreast of plans and decisions that may affect and impact their communities or groups.’

For more email [email protected] or see corkcountyppn.ie