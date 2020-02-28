Café employee stole €2,000 from Kinsale’s Lemon Leaf

A SHOP assistant has pleaded guilty to the theft of over €2,000 while working at a café in Kinsale.

Jackie Ryan (47) with an address at 64, Havenhill Summer Cove, Kinsale appeared at Bandon District Court and admitted to the theft of €2,468 while working at the Lemon Leaf Café in Kinsale.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that on April 19th, 2019, the owner noticed that a refund of over €70 had been deducted from the till as she was cashing up at the end of the day.

‘When the owner checked this, she saw that the refund was made under Jackie Ryan’s PIN number that is used while operating the till,’ Sgt Kelly said.

‘The refund was for two bottles of Prosecco wine valued at €32 each, as well as a bottle of Kinsale Ale at €6.50.’

However, Sgt Kelly said that the owner was drawn to this refund transaction because the Prosecco on the refund was no longer on the café’s wine list and had not been offered for sale at the Lemon Leaf since 2015.

‘Going back over the cash system it was discovered that false refunds had been recorded over a number of years, causing a loss to the owner and her business,’ Sgt Kelly said.

‘There were also separate occasions where funds were directly taken during the routine daily cash-up procedure and this was discovered by looking at CCTV.’

The owner then informed gardaí who carried out an investigation. Jackie Ryan was then arrested and cautioned, after which she admitted wrongdoing and the theft of cash from the system.

Solicitor Diarmuid O’Shea said that his client was a single parent and has no previous convictions.

‘Jackie is deeply regretful and shameful for what she did. While it doesn’t justify in anyway what happened here, Jackie has always kept down two jobs to try and keep her home going, money was tight and when the total amount was added up, she was shocked as this happened over a period of time,’ Mr O’Shea said.

‘Jackie has saved €500 which she has here in court today.

‘And while her financial situation is not good, I would ask the court that Jackie be allowed time to make full restitution of the amount taken.’

Judge McNulty said that making full restitution to the owner of the Lemon Leaf was essential.

‘Let’s not beat around the bush here,’ Judge McNulty said.

‘This was no chance for spontaneous theft here, this was not giving into a moment of temptation. If your client is looking for leniency, the court expects restitution and I will leave that with you and your client.’

Judge McNulty ordered a probation report be carried out on Jackie Ryan.

‘Community service will not be an option in this case,’ Judge McNulty said.

‘The best she can hope for is a suspended sentence.’

Jackie Ryan was remanded on bail and the case was adjourned to April 2nd for sentencing.

