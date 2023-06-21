Cable car is finally back on the rails

THE €1.6m upgrade to Ireland’s only cable car was finally unveiled last week when the link to Dursey Island was restored.

The cable car, predominantly used by tourists and farmers, accommodates six passengers, and the 374m journey takes seven-and-a-half minutes each way.

County mayor Danny Collins said the Dursey car was ‘truly unique’ and holds immense historical and cultural significance for the people of Cork. ‘This service is not only an important transport link, but also a cherished attraction that adds to the natural beauty and tourism potential of our region,’ he said.

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the new service maintains the character and vision of the original, while ensuring resilient and secure access to the island for years to come. ‘This achievement marks an important milestone in the preservation of our cultural heritage, together with the enhancement of our tourism offering,’ he told invited guests and locals.

Meanwhile, there were calls for electronic signage to display waiting times for the cable car. According to Friends of the Irish Environment [FIE], the cable car has restricted hours and at peak hours visitors may be waiting for some time.

FIE director Tony Lowes has proposed signage giving waiting times at the main road, 6km from the cable car. ‘It would greatly assist visitors in planning their trip and help them avoid congestion on this narrow access road,’ he said. ‘By having the display linked electronically to displays in Castletownbere and Glengarriff, it would also encourage visitors to the island at quiet times and ensure that at peak times the flow is more orderly.’

Mr Lowes added that signage funding could be sourced from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.