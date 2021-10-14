Buses to replace Cork/ Mallow train for 11 days from this weekend

Buses are set to replace the Cork to Mallow train from this Saturday (October 16th) until October 26th to facilitate the commission of a new signalling system and controlling services at Kent Station in Cork city.

Rail services will be suspended between Cork and Mallow throughout the work which include the October Bank Holiday weekend and bus transfers will be in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on the Cork/Dublin Heuston services and the Cork/Tralee services. There will also be revised departure times for bus transfers, and the cancellation of the 06:15hrs Cork to Heuston departure on weekdays.

Essential track works will also take place at a number of locations between Mallow and Cork during this time, to minimise overall service disruption and a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said the new signalling will enhance safety and facilitate future Cork commuter rail service improvements

The €8 million signalling project will replace a mechanical signalling system – dating in part from the early to mid-20th century - with a modern, computer controlled 'solid state interlocking system.' In addition, a further €4 million will be invested in track improvement works during this time, including the renewal of two crossovers in Cork Tunnel, and associated track works, track excavation and relaying works at Mourneabbey and tack excavation and relaying works at Rathpeacon.

'Signalling on railways are the systems which ensure trains can move safely from section to section, and ensures trains are kept clear of each other - it’s at the heart of rail safety, providing a safe environment for customers and employees, and preventing accidents,' said Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann.

'We are pleased to be completing this crucial project - unfortunately, it does necessitate some disruption in its final phases, but customers can be assured that it will deliver to us a modern system that enhances services and safety, and will also ensure we have a system which can cater for the transformation of Cork commuter services planned into the future under CMATS (Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy).

Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused. The dates of works include the October Bank Holiday weekend and October school holiday period, which traditionally sees lower numbers of daily commuters travelling. Commissioning is the culmination of a project which has taken place over two years.

Full details of revised schedules and bus transfers are available at www.irishrail.ie