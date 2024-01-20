Burst water main affects homes in West Cork

WATER supplies to homes and businesses in West Cork were affected following a burst water main this weekend.

Areas served by the Kealkill Public Water Supply Scheme in Pearson’s Bridge, Ardnacloughy, Ballylickey and Tranamadra experienced outages and reduced water pressure.

Supply is expected to return to normal on Saturday afternoon, Niall O'Riordan, operations lead with Uisce Éireann, said.

'Once normal operations are restored, it will take time for the network to refill and normal supply to return to all customers.

'We are also asking the public to do what they can to conserve water during this time by turning off taps and checking for leaks in outside taps or unoccupied premises. If anyone notices a leak in the public network they should report it to Uisce Éireann via www.water.ie or by calling 1800 278 278.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare.